Trevor Noah is shocked — shocked — by the latest revelations about Trump and Moscow

Even as the Earth offers humanity another taste of its weather future — and President Trump keeps Sheriff Joe Arpaio out of jail and North Korean missiles fly over Japan — late-night TV hosts have disappeared from their chairs as if it were August in France.

Trevor Noah is on the job, though, hosting "The Daily Show." Tuesday night, he had some mirthful words about the ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign's Russian affairs. Specifically, he reflected on the revelation of a letter of intent, signed by POTUS himself, to build a Trump Tower skyscraper in Moscow — and make it the tallest building in the world — despite Trump's repeated claims to have no business, no interests, no nothing in Russia.

"How can one person lie so big? HOW?" Noah asked, amazedly. "It's like if your friend said he had never heard of Mumford and Sons and then one day you see the album cover and you're like, wait a minute, you're Mumford."

Were those connections "strictly business, or were they getting out on the votey-votey action? That's not clear yet," he said.

What was clear is that a typically dubious character was at the center of it — namely Felix Sater, a Russian-born real estate developer once convicted of stabbing a man in the neck and face with the stem of a broken margarita glass.

"Of all the glasses to stab someone with, a margarita glass is the worst," Noah said. "You're literally putting salt into the wounds."

There was also a conviction for Sater's involvement in a $40-million stock fraud, Noah added, which came as no surprise to the host. "You never trust someone with a cat name. If a human goes by Felix or Whiskers or Mittens, you should probably just stay away."

There were emails, of course; there are always emails.

"Buddy, our boy can become President of the USA and we can engineer it. I will get all of Putin's team to buy in on this," Sater wrote to Trump's personal lawyer, Michael D. Cohen.

"This buddy boy email may not be the smoking gun for Trump," Noah concluded, "but what it could end up being is the broken taillight — the thing that gives law enforcement the excuse they need to look into Trump's trunk.

"And we all know," he said, as a picture of the golfing president's derriere appeared over his shoulder, "he's got a lot of junk in that trunk."