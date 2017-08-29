Trevor Noah says Trump's pardon of Sheriff Arpaio renders courts powerless

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Trevor Noah says Trump's Sheriff Arpaio pardon renders courts powerless
|Nardine Saad
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah broke down former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio's presidential pardon on Monday, explaining how President Trump's decision undermines the judicial branch of government.
The controversial Maricopa County lawman, who was convicted of criminal contempt of court for violating Latinos' rights, earned himself a thuggish reputation as a sheriff, Noah said, citing his agency's use of tent cities, stun guns, jail overcrowding and numerous cases of inmate deaths and police brutality.
But those were "just his extracurriculars," Noah said. "It turns out his full-time job is racism."
The 85-year-old Arpaio was found guilty in July of defying a 2011 court order barring officers from stopping and detaining Latino motorists to check their immigration status.
"As much as Sheriff Arpaio presented himself as anti-illegal immigrants, it turned out really he was just anti being a decent human being," Noah said.
When the president of the United States steps in and pardons someone's contempt conviction, he's essentially rendering the courts powerless.
His abuses hurt inmates and taxpayers, costing the state $142 million in legal fees, settlements and compliance costs, Noah said. Other things they could have spent that money on? "Schools, roads or they could have just paid Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to just punch Arpaio in the face."
But Noah made the point that Trump's decision completely undercut the judiciary.
"Remember how the three branches of government are supposed to be equal? Well, convicting someone of contempt is the one and only way the judicial branch can put muscle behind its decisions. So when the president of the United States steps in and pardons someone's contempt conviction, he's essentially rendering the courts powerless," he said.
