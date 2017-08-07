Usher sued by fans who say he exposed them to herpes without warning

Three people who say they had unprotected sex with Usher are suing the R&B star for fraud, sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress and more, alleging that he was positive for the herpes virus and didn't tell them in advance.

"He never warned me about any STDs," said Quantasia Sharpton, speaking in New York on Monday at a news conference where she said she had unprotected sex with Usher Raymond IV after a concert she attended around her 19th birthday.

Sharpton and two anonymous plaintiffs — one male, one female — are named in the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in Los Angeles. Attorney Lisa Bloom said at the news conference that one of her three clients had contracted genital herpes.

"Usher, if you are negative, please say so," said Sharpton, who tested negative for herpes. "If you are positive, you need to warn your sex partners so that they can make their own informed decisions." Bloom also called on Usher to publicly declare whether he carries the virus.

An Usher representative did not respond Monday to a request for comment, and the performer did not make a public statement.

According to a July 19 report by Radar Online, which cited court documents it had obtained, Usher paid $1.1 million in 2012 to settle a lawsuit with a former lover, a celebrity stylist, who said she had contracted herpes from him during unprotected sex.

"We hope the reports are not true," said Bloom, who maintains she has been contacted by others who claim to be in the same situation as the three plaintiffs. "We hope that Mr. Raymond is negative and that this can all be cleared up quickly. We hope that he has not knowingly endangered his sex partners, fans who revered him and who were thrilled to receive his personal attention."

The new lawsuit asks for a jury trial as well as unspecified damages and court costs.