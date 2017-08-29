Watch Coldplay dedicate new song to Harvey victims -- and vow never to play it again

On Monday night in Miami, Coldplay's Chris Martin drew attention to the victims of Tropical Storm Harvey by unveiling a new song called "Houston" -- and then vowed never to play it again.

The band, which was forced to cancel its Houston show days earlier due to the storm, wrote the song as the region was enduring historic flooding.

After acknowledging that he and the band all "grew up loving country music, and, of course, that's kind of what we think of when we go to Texas," Martin asked the crowd to bear with them.

"This is a new song, and we'll never play it again," Martin said. "It's a once-off. It's called 'Houston.' We're going to sing it in Miami for everybody here and then we're going to send it over there to everyone who missed the show."