'Weird Al' Yankovic has a poignant new message for North Korea: 'Please don't nuke us'

The United States' secret weapon in the rising war of rhetoric with North Korea? "Weird Al" Yankovic.

The veteran pop parodist-humorist introduced his latest song Sunday night on HBO's "Last Week Tonight." Host John Oliver introduced Yankovic by saying, "I would like to give you, the North Korean people, a sense of how we are feeling right now in a way you might understand and enjoy, and that is through the international language of the accordion."

Armed with his trusty squeeze box and flanked by a fully locked and loaded polka band, Yankovic unleashed his message directed at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: "Would you annihilate us if you had the chance?/ It's such an antisocial thing to do/ You've got us crapping our collective pants/ I suggest you take it down a notch or two."

In the jaunty song's chorus, which subtly invokes Buffy Saint-Marie's '60s antiwar anthem "Universal Soldier," Yankovic continues: "My point is, please don't nuke us, North Korea/ Right now we're all a little tense/ Believe me, we don't hate you/ Frankly we don't think that much about you, no offense."

He references the North Korean leader's description of Americans as "bloodthirsty dogs" but suggests "that metaphor's not very apt. We're just a bunch of simple fidget-spinning goofy dorks, who probably couldn't find your country on a map." (True enough.)

You can listen to Yankovic's new song here. (Heads-up: There's some coarse language.)