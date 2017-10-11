Banner seen over Los Angeles demands Hollywood 'stop enabling abuse'

A banner reading "Hollywood: Stop Enabling Abuse" flew over the Hollywood sign on Tuesday in the wake of a slew of sexual harassment accusations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

Women's advocacy group UltraViolet continued its full-court press on sexism on Tuesday, flying a banner over Los Angeles that read "Hollywood: Stop Enabling Abuse."

The move came just five days after the organization demanded that the Weinstein Co. fire its co-founder Harvey Weinstein, which the company did on Sunday.

UltraViolet released a statement Tuesday regarding the banner and its message.

“If we are going to tackle rape culture in this country, we need to address the entertainment industry and its willingness to cover up decades worth of sexual abuse on Harvey Weinstein’s account," said UltraViolet co-founder Nita Chaudhary in the statement.

"Not only has Hollywood normalized Weinstein’s abhorrent treatment of women, they enabled it by doing and saying absolutely nothing."

Chaudhary acknowledged that the Weinstein Co. eventually removed Weinstein from its ranks, but only after the bombshell New York Times investigation stirred up enough ire to force its hand.

“No one should ever get away with sexual harassment. Hollywood’s silence over Harvey Weinstein shows just how far we have to go before sexual harassment in the workplace is no longer a topic of discussion,” Chaudhary concluded.

It's been a busy month for UltraViolet, with the organization staging a 12-hour screening of President Trump's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape on the National Mall last Friday, coupled with a "Rally to Grab Back" in D.C.’s Lafayette Square.

Read The Times' full coverage of the Harvey Weinstein sexual-harassment scandal.