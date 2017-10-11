Ben Affleck apologizes for groping Hilarie Burton in 2003

(Jordan Strauss / Associated Press)

A day after condemning Harvey Weinstein's behavior, Ben Affleck said he was sorry Wednesday for groping actress and producer Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV’s “Total Request Live.” “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck tweeted. In a statement Tuesday, the actor-director said Weinstein's conduct made him “sick,” only to be called out on social media by actress Rose McGowan and others, including one Twitter user who brought up the 2003 incident involving Burton.

“This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others,” Affleck said in the Tuesday statement. McGowan had promptly accused Affleck of lying, tweeting at him, “‘I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT’ you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.” McGowan reached a six-figure settlement with Weinstein in 1997, when she was 23, linked to an incident in a hotel room at the Cannes Film Festival, according to the New York Times exposé that opened the accusation floodgates last week. As for Burton, after noting that she “was a kid” when Affleck groped her, tweeted Tuesday, "Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones" and included a link to an “MTV TRL Uncensored” video in which she talks about Affleck grabbing her left breast. “I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love,” Burton said.