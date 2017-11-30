Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Bette Midler says Geraldo Rivera never apologized for allegedly groping her decades ago
- HBO and JCPenney part ways with Russell Simmons
- Finally some good news: Jenny Slate and Chris Evans are back together
- All Prince George wants for Christmas is ...
- It's date night for Kelly Clarkson on 'Carpool Karaoke'
|Nardine Saad
Bette Midler has dredged up a decades-old accusation she made against Geraldo Rivera in the wake of the Fox News correspondent’s empathetic remarks about ousted “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer.
Midler, who turns 72 on Friday, began by tweeting “Yup. Me, too” on Thursday, belatedly joining the scores of women who said they experienced some sort of sexual harassment. The outspoken star followed up the tweet by sharing vintage footage of an interview she did with Barbara Walters in which she accused Rivera of sexual misconduct and pointed out that he never apologized.
“Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me,” she wrote. “Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this.”
Pressed by Walters during the 1991 interview, Midler alleged that in the early 1970s Rivera and his producer pushed her into a bathroom and then drugged and groped her.
The discussion stemmed from the former talk-show host boasting in his ’90s memoir, "Exposing Myself," that he had trysts with Midler and other stars.
“I didn’t offer myself up on the altar of Geraldo Rivera. He was unseemly. His behavior was unseemly,” Midler told Walters.
The story had legs at the time and turned into a he-said/she-said volley in the headlines, with Rivera publicly disputing Midler’s account of their interactions and threatening to sue her for “rape talk.”
The resurfaced allegation comes a day after Rivera came to the defense of Lauer, who was fired this week amid sexual misconduct allegations brought forth by several women. Rivera later apologized for calling the news business “flirty.”