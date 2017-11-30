Bette Midler says Geraldo Rivera never apologized for allegedly groping her decades ago

Bette Midler has dredged up a decades-old accusation she made against Geraldo Rivera in the wake of the Fox News correspondent’s empathetic remarks about ousted “Today” show anchor Matt Lauer.

Midler, who turns 72 on Friday, began by tweeting “Yup. Me, too” on Thursday, belatedly joining the scores of women who said they experienced some sort of sexual harassment. The outspoken star followed up the tweet by sharing vintage footage of an interview she did with Barbara Walters in which she accused Rivera of sexual misconduct and pointed out that he never apologized.

“Tomorrow is my birthday. I feel like this video was a gift from the universe to me,” she wrote. “Geraldo may have apologized for his tweets supporting Matt Lauer, but he has yet to apologize for this.”