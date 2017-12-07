'Get Out,' 'Wonder Woman' among AFI Awards' top movies of 2017; 'Stranger Things,' 'The Good Place' among TV picks

Daniel Kaluuya appears in a scene from "Get Out."

“The Big Sick,” “Call Me By Your Name” and “Get Out” continued to earn notice heading into Oscar season as the American Film Institute announced its selections for its AFI Awards.

Selecting 10 films and 10 TV shows that are deemed “culturally and artistically significant,” AFI also recognized the summer blockbuster “Wonder Woman” and Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy romance “The Shape of Water,” which opens in Los Angeles on Friday.

In addition to recognizing blockbuster-level TV series “Game of Thrones” and “Stranger Things 2,” the AFI’s television field also recognized some of this year’s recent Emmy winners in “Big Little Lies” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The AFI’s 2017 entries also recognized Ken Burns’ 10-part documentary series “The Vietnam War,” which aired on PBS this fall, with the AFI Special Award.

The full list of selections for the AFI Awards follows below:

AFI Movies of the year

“The Big Sick”

“Call Me By Your Name”

“Dunkirk”

“The Florida Project”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

“Wonder Woman”

AFI TV Programs of the Year

“Big Little Lies”

“The Crown”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Good Place”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Insecure”

“Master of None”

“Stranger Things 2”

“This Is Us”

AFI Special Award

“The Vietnam War”