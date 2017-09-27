Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Bill O'Reilly returns to Fox News to point fingers and air grievances
|Libby Hill
Festivus came early this year as Bill O'Reilly returned to Fox News on Tuesday night to make accusations and air grievances.
Appearing on "Hannity," O'Reilly made his first appearance on the conservative news network since multiple sexual-harassment allegations led to his ouster in April.
O'Reilly's time with Sean Hannity, promoted as a way to promote his latest book, "Killing England," primarily devolved into a discussion of things that have upset O'Reilly in the five months since viewers saw him last.
Here, in no particular order, are a few things that grind O'Reilly's gears:
Kneeling
In generally unsurprising news, O'Reilly is very offended by peaceful protests in the NFL that involve kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.
"It’s a mob mentality. It is an anti-Trump demonstration," O'Reilly said of the protest that Colin Kaepernick ignited during the Obama administration. "That’s what it’s morphed into."
Both Hannity and O'Reilly both invoked the troops in their arguments that protests involviing the the American flag and national anthem are offensive, despite the fact that such speech is protected by the 1st Amendment.
"The [National Football] League and the owners have lost control of [the protest]," said O'Reilly.
Several NFL owners stood arm in arm with their players during protests on Sunday, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement that called the president’s criticism of players “divisive."
[Supposed] Racism
Hannity was anxious to hear O'Reilly's thoughts about how the left uses racism as a "wedge issue," and the former host of "The O'Reilly Factor" was more than happy to oblige.
"The media and the entertainers drive it," O'Reilly said in response to Hannity's assertion that accusations of racism are dividing the country along racial lines in a way that is "hurtful to the country."
Hannity did not explain what dividing the country along racial lines in a way that was not hurtful to the country looked like.
"A year ago, you did not hear the words 'white supremacist,'" O'Reilly said. "It was white privilege." He then talked about the transformation from privilege to supremacy and how "people are buying it."
O'Reilly neglected to explain where demonstrations featuring the Confederate flag and torch-carrying white nationalists fit into this change in public perception.
"If you want to believe that America is an evil country where white supremacists stalk the blacks, you’re free to believe it," O'Reilly said, hastily adding, "But it’s not true."
That darn mainstream media
O'Reilly and Hannity both had plenty of scorn to pile onto other purveyors of national news.
"I have never seen any institution in America that is so corrupt, so bitterly ideological, that’s so one-sided," Hannity opined. "All they want to do is destroy this president."
"We’re living in a time with no more journalistic rules, and I can back that up 50 different ways, but I’m not going to bore everybody tonight," O'Reilly responded. "But I will someday."
He then went on to dismiss major urban newspapers as "left-wing journals" that coordinate coverage, later seeming to suggest a secret liberal cabal determined to hornswoggle the American people by accurately quoting the president – and Fox News pundits.
"A lot of people believe propaganda," O'Reilly told Hannity, "and there’s nothing we can do about it."