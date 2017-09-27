Bill O'Reilly returns to Fox News to point fingers and air grievances

Festivus came early this year as Bill O'Reilly returned to Fox News on Tuesday night to make accusations and air grievances.

Appearing on "Hannity," O'Reilly made his first appearance on the conservative news network since multiple sexual-harassment allegations led to his ouster in April.

O'Reilly's time with Sean Hannity, promoted as a way to promote his latest book, "Killing England," primarily devolved into a discussion of things that have upset O'Reilly in the five months since viewers saw him last.

Here, in no particular order, are a few things that grind O'Reilly's gears:

Kneeling

In generally unsurprising news, O'Reilly is very offended by peaceful protests in the NFL that involve kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

"It’s a mob mentality. It is an anti-Trump demonstration," O'Reilly said of the protest that Colin Kaepernick ignited during the Obama administration. "That’s what it’s morphed into."

Both Hannity and O'Reilly both invoked the troops in their arguments that protests involviing the the American flag and national anthem are offensive, despite the fact that such speech is protected by the 1st Amendment.

"The [National Football] League and the owners have lost control of [the protest]," said O'Reilly.

Several NFL owners stood arm in arm with their players during protests on Sunday, and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement that called the president’s criticism of players “divisive."