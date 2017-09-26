Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Bill O'Reilly is returning to Fox News as 'Hannity' guest tonight
- Chip and Joanna Gaines announce departure from HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'
- George Clooney adds voice to NFL kneeling debate with poem 'Prayer for Our Country'
- Robert Plant announces 2018 tour, releases new song with Chrissie Hynde
- Broadway star Idina Menzel marries 'Rent' co-star Aaron Lohr
- Forget a knee. President Trump took it on the chin from late-night TV over his NFL comments
Grab the popcorn: Bill O'Reilly is returning to Fox News as 'Hannity' guest tonight
|Nardine Saad
Bill O'Reilly is returning to the cable news network that sacked him — as a guest.
The ousted host of Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" will appear on Sean Hannity's show tonight at 9 p.m.
The two TV personalities promoted the "Hannity" spot on Twitter, with O'Reilly billing the appearance as "an event" and flooding his feed with several reminders.
Fox News' top-rated broadcaster, who was fired in April in the wake of numerous sexual-harassment allegations, has been making the rounds to promote his latest alternate-history novel, "Killing England," and addressing his exit from the cable news network.
Timeline: The rise and fall of Bill O'Reilly
On the "Today" show last week, O'Reilly denied any wrongdoing and said his "conscience is clear." In his 42 years in the business, he said he never had any human-resources cases brought against him. He also declared that his firing was "a political and financial hit job" that resulted from sponsored boycotts and accused left-leaning advocacy groups of orchestrating his and Fox News' demise.
"Nobody's a perfect person, but I can go to sleep at night very well knowing that I never mistreated anyone on my watch in 42 years," O'Reilly said.