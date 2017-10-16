New 'Black Panther' trailer has Chadwick Boseman weighing fate of the world

Welcome once again to Wakanda, where the "third-world country, textiles, shepherds, cool outfits" thing is all a front, and the revolution will be live.

The first full-length trailer for "Black Panther" dropped Monday, bringing with it a more intense look at Chadwick Boseman, a.k.a. Prince T'Challa, a.k.a. the sexy, serious, bodysuit-clad lead character in director Ryan Coogler's first Marvel Studios release.

"My son, it is your time," says T'Challa's queen mother, Ramonda, played by Angela Bassett.

"You get to decide what kind of king you are going to be," says top spy Nakia, played by Lupita Nyong'o. Good on that, because apparently the fate of the world rests on what happens.

As we learned from a teaser back in June, the kingdom of Wakanda is more than it seems, and the new trailer reveals much more. In it, the Black Panther shows up in city streets as well as in African landscapes full of waterfalls and fire (and yes, OK, very cool outfits).

Boseman's character also puts a hard-core big-cat twist on Marvel's hallmark superhero landing.

"The revolution will be live," the actor said Monday on Twitter, where he also shared a new poster for the movie.

"Long live the king," Nyong'o said on Instagram as she posted the clip. Michael B. Jordan, who plays Erik Killmonger, did the same. "Isn’t it amazing!!," Forest Whittaker said on Instagram.

The trailer comes fresh off Friday's release of "Marshall," which sees Boseman playing a different sort of action hero: Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to be named to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Black Panther" hits theaters Feb. 16, 2018.