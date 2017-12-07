Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- More unreleased Jimi Hendrix studio recordings coming via 'Both Sides of the Sky'
- David Cassidy cut daughter Katie Cassidy out of his will
- 'Bohemian Rhapsody' finds director to replace Bryan Singer
- 'Stranger Things,' 'Will & Grace' and 'The Good Doctor' headed to PaleyFest 2018
- Audio of 1993 Corey Feldman interview found by Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office
'Bohemian Rhapsody' finds director to replace Bryan Singer
|Libby Hill
The Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was shaken this week after the firing of director Bryan Singer, but the show must go on.
20th Century Fox announced Wednesday that Dexter Fletcher will be filling the film’s director vacancy with production resuming next week in London.
Singer was fired Monday after production on the film was suspended due to his absence.
The studio described Singer going AWOL as an “unexpected unavailability,” while the director contended that he was dealing with “a personal health matter.”
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Singer’s firing came after growing tensions between the director and star Rami Malek over Singer’s frequent absences.
Fletcher’s directing credits include “Eddie the Eagle,” distributed by Fox, and “Sunshine on Leith.” He also has an extensive acting career, including appearances in “Band of Brothers,” “Stardust” and “Kick-Ass.”
The film, about British rock band Queen and its frontman, is expected to be released as scheduled on Dec. 25, 2018.