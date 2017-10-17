Britain's royal baby No. 3 is due in April, palace confirms

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's new sibling will arrive in the spring, Kensington Palace has said.

The third child of Britain's Prince William and wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, is due in April -- the same month the couple will celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to confirm they are expecting a baby in April 2018," said a tweet from the palace on Tuesday.

As with her other pregnancies, the 35-year-old duchess is suffering from severe morning sickness; she has kept a low profile since the September pregnancy announcement.

However, on Monday, during a charity event at Paddington Station, her husband confirmed to a royal subject that "she is feeling much better." (A little prenatal math figures the former Kate Middleton is likely four months along, putting her in her second trimester.)