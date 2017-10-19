British Film Institute withdraws fellowship — its highest honor — from Harvey Weinstein

The Harvey Weinstein fallout continues as the embattled producer faces another professional penalty.

Following the numerous sexual misconduct allegations that have dogged the Hollywood titan for the last few weeks, the British Film Institute has withdrawn its prestigious fellowship from the mogul.

"The serious and widespread allegations about Harvey Weinstein's appalling conduct are in direct opposition to the BFI's values," the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

The BFI board met and decided to withdraw the BFI Fellowship because "sexual harassment, abuse and bullying is unacceptable under any circumstances."

"Everyone working in the film industry — in any industry — should be safe and respected in the workplace. We wholeheartedly support those brave enough to come forward and speak out. The film industry needs more women represented on every level, on and off screen," the statement continued.

Weinstein had been given the institute's "highest honor" alongside his brother, Bob Weinstein, for their "outstanding contribution to cinema" in 2002. At the time, the producers were co-chairmen of their first company, Miramax, which they sold in 1993, before they started the Weinstein Co.

The fellowship has also been awarded to Cate Blanchett, Danny Boyle, Clint Eastwood, Vanessa Redgrave and numerous others since it launched in 1983. Bob Weinstein still holds the title.

The news comes less than a week after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences expelled the producer from the Oscar-distributing organization to "send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over."

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts also suspended Weinstein's membership last week as several organizations rebuked him.

Read The Times' full coverage of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal.