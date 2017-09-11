Busy Philipps hospitalized for ovarian torsion while celebrating BFF Michelle Williams' birthday

Michelle Williams, left, and Busy Philipps. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Actress Michelle Williams' birthday celebration took a "super weird" turn when her best friend Busy Philipps wound up in the hospital with ovarian torsion. The inseparable stars were hitting the town in Boston — in coordinating "best friends" leather jackets, no less — for Williams' 37th birthday when Philipps started feeling an "excruciating pain" in her side, which ultimately landed her in Massachusetts General Hospital.

"[I]f you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don't be a hero, go to the doctor," Philipps divulged in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday. "Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over- it's called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I'm ok but sometimes if it doesn't you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary." Even though she "felt like an idiot for going to the hospital," Philipps said she posted about the incident because going to the hospital was the right move. "It always is!," she said. "Even if they say you're fine and send you on your way!"