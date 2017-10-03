Cardiac arrest, infections listed as causes of Hugh Hefner's death

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
|Nardine Saad
Hugh Hefner died from cardiac arrest, but the perennially robe-clad trailblazer was dealing with a number of medical issues at the time, reports indicate.
The 91-year-old Playboy founder, who revolutionized American sex culture with his bunny-filled empire, also suffered from respiratory failure and had contracted septicemia (a blood infection) and an E. coli infection that was "highly resistant" to antibiotics, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ and the Blast.
The infections occurred six days before he died, the document said, but cardiac arrest — when the heart's electrical system malfunctions — was Hefner's immediate cause of death, according to the reports.
The certificate, filed by his attorney, Michael Whalen, listed "Playboy Founder" as Hefner's occupation and said he died at his residence (the famed Playboy Mansion in Holmby Hills) at 5:06 p.m. Sept. 27.
Per his wishes, Hefner was laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe on Saturday during a private funeral and memorial service attended by his widow, Crystal Harris, and four children.
