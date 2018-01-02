Carrie Underwood 'not quite looking the same' after facial injury that took 40-50 stitches, she says

The fallout from Carrie Underwood’s freak accident in November was far worse than she initially indicated and included an injury to her face that left her “not quite looking the same.”

The country crooner revealed Sunday in a note to her fan club that the tumble she took outside her Nashville home a few months ago not only broke her wrist but also resulted in a severe facial cut that required “40 to 50 stitches.”

The 34-year-old Grammy winner, who is the face of Olay and Almay, said that for some time she wasn’t ready to talk about it. That seems to be why she’s recently kept her mug off social media, save for a selfie showing her bundled up in a scarf last week.

“I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the letter, obtained by People. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life.”

The “Before He Cheats” singer spared her fans “the gruesome details,” but added, “when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [my husband] Mike that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in.”

The “American Idol” alum had to back out of performances after the surgery and is still on the mend. She doesn’t know her prognosis, but said she’s grateful.

“I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way,” she said.

“I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way,” Underwood continued. “And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different.”