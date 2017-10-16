Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Duchess Catherine dances with Paddington Bear at surprise charity appearance
- National Organization for Women calls on Hollywood to end harassment and abuse of women
- Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces expulsion of Harvey Weinstein
- Michael Moore proposes a plan for 'A World Without Harveys'
- Minka Kelly, latest Weinstein accuser, apologizes for 'obliging his orders to be complicit'
|Nardine Saad
There once was a princess who danced with a bear at a train station.
Stop us if you've heard this one before...
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, made a surprise appearance at a charity event Monday, where she was greeted by Paddington Bear at his famed namesake station.
The duchess, who is pregnant with her third child and is still suffering from extreme morning sickness, joined husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and the cast and crew of "Paddington 2" to send off 130 children from their Charities Forum for a train ride to the English countryside.
The former Kate Middleton has kept a low profile since the palace announced in September that she was expecting again.
The duchess seemed in high spirits Monday, according to People. The appearance comes just a few days after the 35-year-old debuted her baby bump at World Mental Health Day.
She enjoyed a dance -- twirl and all -- with the costumed, marmalade-loving character just before boarding the train to speak with the children, several of whom were survivors of the summer's catastrophic Grenfell Tower fire. The trio spent 45 minutes chatting with the children aboard the vintage Belmond British Pullman train before seeing them off, according to the Telegraph.
When a woman from the Child Bereavement UK charity asked Prince William about Catherine, he said, "She is feeling much better."
"Paddington 2" star Hugh Bonneville praised the royals' charity work.
"Wherever they go, awareness is brought to the causes they do wonderfully support," the "Downton Abbey" alum told the British newspaper. "It's just fantastic when they can bring a bit of a spotlight to shine on these fantastic causes. Paddington is equally happy to smear them in marmalade!"
"Paddington 2" opens in the U.K. on Nov. 10 and in the U.S. on Jan. 12.