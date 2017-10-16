Duchess Catherine dances with Paddington Bear at surprise charity appearance

(Jonathan Brady / Getty Images)

There once was a princess who danced with a bear at a train station. Stop us if you've heard this one before... Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, made a surprise appearance at a charity event Monday, where she was greeted by Paddington Bear at his famed namesake station.

The duchess, who is pregnant with her third child and is still suffering from extreme morning sickness, joined husband Prince William, brother-in-law Prince Harry and the cast and crew of "Paddington 2" to send off 130 children from their Charities Forum for a train ride to the English countryside. The former Kate Middleton has kept a low profile since the palace announced in September that she was expecting again. The duchess seemed in high spirits Monday, according to People. The appearance comes just a few days after the 35-year-old debuted her baby bump at World Mental Health Day. She enjoyed a dance -- twirl and all -- with the costumed, marmalade-loving character just before boarding the train to speak with the children, several of whom were survivors of the summer's catastrophic Grenfell Tower fire. The trio spent 45 minutes chatting with the children aboard the vintage Belmond British Pullman train before seeing them off, according to the Telegraph.

