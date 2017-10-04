Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 'Bob's Burgers' movie ordered up by Twentieth Century Fox
- Kate Winslet and James Cameron to reunite for ‘Avatar’ sequels
- Brooke Shields dishes about Donald Trump's pick-up line
- Fourth woman comes forward to accuse director Roman Polanski of rape
- See Bernie Sanders and Larry David learn they're related (It's shock and awe)
- Pauley Perrette confirms she's leaving CBS procedural 'NCIS'
Céline Dion dedicates show to Las Vegas shooting victims
|Nardine Saad
Céline Dion’s Las Vegas show went on as scheduled at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night, but not until after the singer acknowledged the victims of Sunday's deadly shooting at the nearby Route 91 Harvest country music festival.
The 49-year-old entertainer also said she and her show partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment would donate all proceeds from the concert to the victims of the mass shooting, which was the worst in modern U.S. history.
FULL COVERAGE: Massacre in Las Vegas
“I hope that you're doing OK,” the tearful Dion said, addressing the crowd in attendance, according to video obtained by TMZ. “I never start the show like this — standing in front of the curtain, just talking — but tonight is very different.
“After Sunday night’s incredibly tragic event, all of us here find ourselves asking a similar question: For you it’s, ‘Do we still go to Céline’s show on Tuesday night, only two days after the nightmare?’ For me, it’s, ‘Can I still do my show? Should I still do my show only two days after the nightmare?' So I want you to know that the proceeds for tonight’s show are being donated to victims’ families on your behalf,” she said to a whooping round of applause.
“Thank you so much for being here tonight.”
According to People, Dion also said that on Sunday “we lost too many beautiful, innocent souls, and so many are still suffering. But tonight we’re going to let these families know that we are supporting them and that we will help them through their tragic loss.”
The Grammy-winner, who stood alongside signs reading #VegasStrong onstage, also dedicated the evening's show to the first responders, the doctors and nurses “who are working around the clock to save lives” and to “so many heroes who did whatever they could to help complete strangers in a time of desperate need.”
TIMELINE: Deadliest U.S. mass shootings, 1984-2017
Other artists were affected by Sunday's shooting and modified their upcoming performances accordingly.
Country star Jason Aldean canceled several shows in Southern California this weekend out of respect for the victims. He was performing onstage when gunman Stephen Paddock started firing on the crowd assembled at the outdoor music festival from a suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel nearby. The shooting left 59 people dead and injured more than 500 concertgoers.
“It is the right thing to do,” Aldean said in a statement. “It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends.”
Singer Jennifer Lopez, who's been fundraising for hurricane victims in Puerto Rico and whose "All I Have" residency at the Axis at nearby Planet Hollywood was set to continue Wednesday, postponed three shows and issued an apology to ticket holders.
“Jennifer is heartbroken that such a senseless tragedy occurred,” her rep told People. “Her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
Several other headliners canceled Monday night performances, according to TMZ. Blue Man Group, Penn & Teller, David Copperfield, Wayne Newton and Chippendales resumed their performances Tuesday.