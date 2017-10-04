Céline Dion dedicates show to Las Vegas shooting victims

Céline Dion’s Las Vegas show went on as scheduled at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Tuesday night, but not until after the singer acknowledged the victims of Sunday's deadly shooting at the nearby Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

The 49-year-old entertainer also said she and her show partners AEG Presents and Caesars Entertainment would donate all proceeds from the concert to the victims of the mass shooting, which was the worst in modern U.S. history.

“I hope that you're doing OK,” the tearful Dion said, addressing the crowd in attendance, according to video obtained by TMZ. “I never start the show like this — standing in front of the curtain, just talking — but tonight is very different.

“After Sunday night’s incredibly tragic event, all of us here find ourselves asking a similar question: For you it’s, ‘Do we still go to Céline’s show on Tuesday night, only two days after the nightmare?’ For me, it’s, ‘Can I still do my show? Should I still do my show only two days after the nightmare?' So I want you to know that the proceeds for tonight’s show are being donated to victims’ families on your behalf,” she said to a whooping round of applause.

“Thank you so much for being here tonight.”