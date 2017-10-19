Chelsea Handler is ending her Netflix series to shift to social activism

"Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me,” Handler said in a statement released on various social media platforms. “From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation."

Chelsea Handler announced Wednesday that her eponymous Netflix late-night talk show will conclude at the end of its current season, but for a good cause.

Hollywood is losing one of its rare women on late-night television, but in exchange, it's gaining an agent of change.

Handler explained that these politically pertinent times have compelled her to become a more knowledgeable citizen and commit herself more fully to causes she is passionate about.

"My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way," Handler continued. "I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don’t know enough about, speak at colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide. I have joined forces with EMILY’s List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women’s rights."

That doesn't mean she's ending her partnership with Netflix. Handler also announced that she and the streaming service provider will be working together on a documentary featuring Handler engaging with diverse groups of people she typically wouldn't meet.

"Chelsea" debuted its second season in April. Handler's statement confirmed that new episodes will continue to air weekly through the end of this year.

Representatives for Netflix did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Thursday morning.