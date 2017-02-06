Major award shows such as the Grammys and the Oscars are right around the corner, but much of the arts and entertainment world is spending more time reacting to the new presidency of Donald Trump and his recent executive order on immigration. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Chelsea Peretti premieres baby bump on Instagram a lá Beyoncé
|Libby Hill
Chelsea Peretti ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") and Jordan Peele ("Key & Peele") are just full of surprises.
The pair announced Peretti's pregnancy over the weekend with the actress' Instagram photo captioned "beyonce schmonce" and featuring her own burgeoning baby bump.
She was referencing, of course, Beyoncé and Jay Z's own Instagram announcement last week about the impending arrival of twins.
This is not the first time the couple has used Peretti's Instagram feed to share news. In April, Peretti shared a photo casually announcing the pair had eloped, with only a sweet-looking pup to witness the nuptials.
Will 2017 be a banner year for the Peretti-Peele household? Peele is making his feature directorial debut with the comedic horror film " Get Out, " premiering in theaters Feb. 24.