Chris Hillman postpones Troubadour show following Tom Petty's death

Chris Hillman, left, and Herb Pedersen shown performing in February for the Recording Academy's MusiCares Person of the Year salute to Tom Petty.

Country rock pioneer Chris Hillman’s album release show that had been scheduled for Oct. 16 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood has been postponed following the death last week of Tom Petty, who produced the album.

The founding member of the Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers and the Desert Rose Band said through a spokeswoman that the show will be rescheduled out of respect for Petty’s family.

Petty and some members of his long-running band the Heartbreakers played on Hillman’s latest album, “Bidin’ My Time,” which was released on Sept. 22 and included his version of Petty’s song “Wildflowers.”

It was anticipated that some of the guests who contributed to the album would appear at the Troubadour show.

A spokesman for the Concord Music Group, parent company of Rounder Records, which released “Bidin’ My Time,” said the show is expected to take place “within the next two months.”

Petty co-produced the album with Hillman’s longtime friend and frequent musical collaborator, Herb Pedersen.

Petty, Hillman and Pedersen all described the project as a joyful one.

For Petty, who spoke fondly to The Times of the recording sessions during his final interview just days before he died, it put him back in a recording studio with several of his own musical heroes, including two of his former band mates in the Byrds, Roger McGuinn and David Crosby, who are featured with Hillman on separate tracks.