Colin Trevorrow out as director of 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Colin Trevorrow's "Star Wars" is tenure is Trev-over.

Lucasfilm announced Tuesday afternoon that it had reached a mutual decision with the "Jurassic Park" director to part ways on "Star Wars: Episode IX."

"Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX," the statement posted on the official "Star Wars" website read. "Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon."

Trevorrow – who was also tasked with co-writing the film – was announced as the director of Episode IX in 2015, after his revival of the "Jurassic Park" franchise, "Jurassic World," triumphed at the box office.

There were indications that all was not well behind the scenes of the final film in the latest "Star Wars" trilogy when Jack Thorne was brought in last month to do rewrites on the script penned by Trevorrow and writing partner Derek Connolly.

This is also not the first time this year that Lucasfilm and a director have parted ways, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller exiting the Han Solo spinoff film in June.

There is no indication who will replace Trevorrow on Episode IX. Maybe Ron Howard can moonlight.