Conan O'Brien: 'How could there be a file of mass shooting remarks for a late-night host? '

In what has sadly become an American tradition, late-night TV hosts — Conan O'Brien among them — took to their shows Monday in the wake of a mass shooting, this time in Las Vegas, to address gun violence and gun control.

On “Conan,” host O’Brien was in disbelief at the amount of times he has had to address mass shooting recently on TV.

“I’ve been doing this job for more than 24 years, and when I began in 1993, occasions like this were extremely rare,” O’Brien said. “For me or any TV comedy host back then to come out and need to address a mass shooting spree was practically unheard of. But over the last decade, things have changed.”

He said a writer on the show had approached him with a file of comments he’d made on the air after prior shootings.

“How could there be a file of mass shooting remarks for a late-night host? When did that become normal? When did this become a ritual? And what does it say about us that it has?” he asked.