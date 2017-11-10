Corey Haim's mother dismisses tabloid story that Charlie Sheen sexually abused her son

Corey Haim's mother on Friday dismissed a report that linked her late son to actor Charlie Sheen, then pointed an accusing finger back at Dominick Brascia, the former child actor who told a tabloid this week that Sheen had once abused Haim.

"This guy Dominick is the guy that abused my son," Judy Haim told Dr. Mehmet Oz on Friday on "The Dr. Oz Show." She blamed actor-turned-musician Corey Feldman for introducing her son to Brascia and to drugs.

Brascia, she said, has "made up a lot of stories" but knows what really happened. The "Friday the 13th: A New Beginning" actor was the main named source quoted in a National Enquirer story alleging that Sheen had raped Corey Haim on the set of their 1986 movie, "Lucas," when the younger actor was 13.

Sheen has "categorically denied" the allegations in the Enquirer story, which was published Wednesday. His attorney did not respond to a request for comment for this story. Corey Haim died of pneumonia in 2010.

The former teen idol was abused "one time, in Dominick's house," according to his mother. She said Brascia lived nearby and a number of boys would hang out there to play pool and watch TV. She said her son was not raped but allegedly had "a form of sex" with Brascia. Oz pointed out that what she had whispered in his ear was an illegal act with a minor.

Brascia did not immediately respond to an email request from The Times for comment on Judy Haim's allegations; Oz said on the show that Brascia hadn't responded to their requests either.

Feldman, the other half of TV's "The Two Coreys" reality show, went on "The Dr. Oz Show" last week and identified a man he said was one of a number of men who abused him when he was a teen. He also talked to the Los Angeles Police Dept., but the LAPD said Thursday that the statute of limitations had run out on the alleged incident.

Feldman is scheduled Monday to come back to "The Dr. Oz Show" with more names and details from his own experience as a teen.

In a scene from "The Two Coreys," which ran for two seasons in 2007 and 2008, Haim and Feldman both talked about being sexually abused by different people when they were 14, with Haim lighting into Feldman for continuing to hang out with Haim's alleged abuser.