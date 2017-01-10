Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- A look at Donald Trump's volatile celebrity friendships
- Moby on being invited to perform at the trump inauguration
- Complete coverage of the 2017 Golden Globe Awards
- Paris police arrest 17 in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist
- Disney fans gather to celebrate — and mourn — the Tower of Terror
Moby: I'd consider performing at Trump's inauguration, but only if he'll ...
|Makeda Easter
Turning down an invitation to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration is practically becoming a humorous sport for some performers.
Electronic musician Moby said he was quite amused when he received an invite to play at one of the inaugural balls.
The DJ and activist said on Instagram on Monday that he could hardly contain his laughter and disbelief, beginning his post with "Hahahahaha."
Moby then said he'd consider the invitation but only if Trump's team met one condition — a move similar to that of "The X Factor" singer Rebecca Ferguson , who recently declined to perform at the inauguration.
"I guess I'd DJ at an inaugural ball if as payment #trump released his tax returns," Moby said.
Even though it's unlikely Moby will see those tax returns, he offered up some songs he would spin at the event.
"Also I would probably play public enemy and stockhausen remixes to entertain the republicans. I'm still laughing," he wrote.
Not to be outdone, Welsh singer-songwriter Charlotte Church took to Twitter on Tuesday to let Trump's people know exactly how she felt about being asked to perform at the ceremony.
With the event less than two weeks away, who will be performing at the inauguration-week festivities? So far, the roster includes the Mormon Tabernacle Choir , the Radio City Rockettes, "America's Got Talent" singer Jackie Evancho , the Talladega College Marching Band and country music performers Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy.