CW's Arrowverse stars voice support for accusers in producer's misconduct scandal

"The Flash" star Grant Gustin, left, and "Arrow" star Stephen Amell (Chris Frawley / Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images)

The CW's Arrowverse stars have teamed up again — and this time it isn't for a super-crossover. The front-of-the-camera talent from several of producer Andrew Kreisberg's superhero TV shows banded together to support the women and men accusing him of misconduct. Following "Supergirl" star Melissa Benoist's post about the scandal on Sunday, her costar Chyler Leigh, "Arrow's" Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards, "The Flash's" Grant Gustin and "Legends of Tomorrow" star Caity Lotz took to social media to champion women and condemn those who were complicit in alleged wrongdoing. None of them accused Kreisberg by name. "To the men who committed harassment, who perpetuated rape culture, who turn a 'blind eye,' and complain about 'reverse sexism': you are weak and complicit," Rickards wrote on Twitter. "To the women who found the strength to speak up. To the women who supported one another and to the women finding their voice: You can. You are Heroines."

In Amell's case, the actor directly addressed Warner Bros.' investigation into the executive producer, who was suspended when 19 claims of misconduct were alleged in a Variety story last week, including frequent touching without permission, requests for massages from female staff members and sexualized comments about women's appearances. That investigation is being conducted in cooperation with Berlanti Productions, which oversees Kreisberg's shows. Speaking candidly in a Facebook Live video, Amell offered to assist in the investigation if called on. "If they need my help in any way shape or form, they will get it," Amell said. He also said that he stands behind and fully supports the comments of Benoist, Rickards and Lotz. "Our biggest asset on 'Arrow' is our crew and furthermore their biggest strength and our biggest strength is working as a team. I think we can do this because we promote and we champion a safe and progressive work environment," he said, adding that "if anyone feels less than 100% safe," they should come forward and he'll stand "right beside them" and speak on their behalf.