Louis C.K.'s ex-manager Dave Becky apologizes for misinterpreting accusers' stories

Dave Becky, comedian Louis C.K.'s former manager, is apologizing for his behavior and explaining his side of the story in the sexual misconduct scandal that enveloped the Emmy-winning comedian last week.

"I profoundly regret and am deeply sorry for not listening to and not understanding what happened to Dana and Julia," Becky said in a statement Monday. "If I had, I would have taken this event as seriously as it deserved to be, and I would have confronted Louis, which would have been the right thing to do."

In the New York Times story that brought C.K.'s behavior into the light last week, the 3 Arts Entertainment-affiliated manager was quoted regarding accusations by comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov, who said C.K. got naked and masturbated in front of them in a hotel room in 2002. C.K. admitted Friday that their story was true, as were those told by several other women interviewed by the newspaper.

Becky — who represents Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari and Amy Poehler — wanted the women to stop speaking of the encounter and was accused of threatening them if they continued to share the story, the New York Times story said. The women said they later steered clear of projects linked to Becky.

In his statement, released just days after 3 Arts Entertainment and other companies dropped the comedian, Becky said he didn't realize the women's encounter with the "Louie" star was threatening or non-consensual. He said he was providing further context "so that others do not make the same mistake" he did.