Watch Dave Grohl and Kristen Bell give 'Frozen' a Metallica makeover

|Libby Hill
With Jimmy Kimmel out for the week on family medical leave, a slew of celebrity guests have taken over hosting duties at ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," with Dave Grohl running the show during Tuesday night's eventful Halloween episode.
The most memorable bit was undoubtedly when he persuaded guest Kristen Bell to jam with him to "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" from her hit film "Frozen."
Grohl invoked his daughters' admiration for the film in his pitch to Bell, who quickly agreed to perform.
Also, they were dressed as the title character of "Magnum P.I." (Bell) and David Letterman (Grohl).
After a perfectly sweet rendition of the first verse of "Snowman," Bell suddenly transitioned into a Metallica-esque version with the band (featuring Grohl on drums). Before long, the song fully devolved into Metallica's "Enter Sandman." (Or is it "Enter Snowman"?)
For more Halloween ridiculousness, check out Grohl's opening monologue in full (and disturbingly accurate) Letterman mode.