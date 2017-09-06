Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Justin Timberlake, Ariana Grande and Pharrell sign on for Dave Matthews Band's 'Concert for Charlottesville'
|Libby Hill
News of tropical storms and recovery relief have dominated headlines in recent weeks, but the violent white-nationalist protests that besieged Charlottesville, Va., in August have not been forgotten.
Dave Matthews Band, which formed in that college town in 1991, announced on its website Wednesday a way to ease the aftermath: "A Concert for Charlottesville," an evening of music and unity, will be free for members of the Charlottesville area and University of Virginia communities.
Joining DMB are a number of prominent artists with ties to the South, including Justin Timberlake, a Tennessee native, and Pharrell Williams, who grew up in Virginia Beach.
Also scheduled to perform are Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton, the Roots, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant and more.
The event is to take place at the University of Virginia's Scott Stadium in Charlottesville on Sept. 24, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m.
Tickets will be available initially to residents of Charlottesville and surrounding counties, as well as the university's students, faculty and staff with a valid ID. Online ticket requests are underway at www.concertforcharlottesville.com and will remain open until noon on Sept. 11.
The band noted that even though the concert is free, people are encouraged to donate to the "Concert for Charlottesville" fund. Proceeds will go to victims of the violence in Charlottesville, their families, first responders and organizations that support healing, unity and justice.
News of "A Concert for Charlottesville" comes just a day after Bun B and Scooter Braun announced plans for their star-studded telethon, "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief." That event is set to air live on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC on Sept. 12.