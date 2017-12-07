David Cassidy cut daughter Katie Cassidy out of his will

Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
David Cassidy ended his life proud of daughter Katie Cassidy. He also ended it with a will that specifically cut her out.
“My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time,’” she tweeted after he died last month. “This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute.”
David told People in February that he “never” had a relationship with his daughter. “I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life.”
In the will, which was filed in 2004 and obtained this week by the Blast, the “Partridge Family” star wrote: “It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy.”
Did it just get cold in here? Perhaps a bit chilly: The Blast said the onetime teen idol’s estate was worth around $150,000. And he did affirm he had two kids.
All things considered, David told People he was “proud” of his daughter and couldn’t believe she was in her 30s.
The “Arrow” actress was raised by ex-model Sherry Williams and Williams’ husband. David and Sherry never married, and five years after Katie was born, he had son Beau with third wife Sue Shifrin. The money was tagged for Beau and any “music memorabilia” was left to David’s three half-brothers, the Blast said.