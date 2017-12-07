David Cassidy cut daughter Katie Cassidy out of his will

David Cassidy ended his life proud of daughter Katie Cassidy. He also ended it with a will that specifically cut her out.

“My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time,’” she tweeted after he died last month. “This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute.”

David told People in February that he “never” had a relationship with his daughter. “I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life.”

In the will, which was filed in 2004 and obtained this week by the Blast, the “Partridge Family” star wrote: “It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy.”