David Cassidy remembered: Who 'did not want to look like, sound like, just be him?'

Celebrity fans of the late sitcom star David Cassidy mourned the former teen idol's death on Wednesday, along with pieces of their childhood.

"The Partridge Family" star, who stole hearts as quick-witted singer Keith Partridge on the 1970s musical-comedy and embarked on his own successful recording career, died Tuesday evening of liver failure. He was 67.

Actors, musicians and childhood fans commemorated Cassidy with photos and tributes on social media, recalling stories of his kindness, humor and talent.