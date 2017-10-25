Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Deathstroke movie in the works with 'The Raid' director and Joe Manganiello
- Tamar Braxton files for divorce from husband-manager-costar Vince Herbert
- Eminem wins copyright fight with New Zealand political party over 'Lose Yourself' soundalike
- Listen to 10 Fats Domino songs that shook the world
- God visits ‘The Daily Show’ to call out Bill O’Reilly for misplaced blame
- Metallica, Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy to play North Bay fire benefit concert
- Paul Walker's daughter settles with Porsche in wrongful death suit
Deathstroke movie in the works at Warner Bros. with 'The Raid' director and Joe Manganiello
|Meredith Woerner
A few weeks before their "Justice League" debut, Warner Bros. is already teasing another DC Entertainment adaptation. But instead of focusing attention on superheroes, this new movie would star a big bad villain, Deathstroke.
Despite the recent pivot to happier, feel-good fare thanks to "Wonder Woman," and with the swashbuckling "Aquaman" movie finally wrapped, Warner Bros. looks to take a risk on a darker, fairly bloody character.
The Times can confirm that "The Raid" director Gareth Evans is in talks to write and direct a "Deathstroke" feature starring former "True Blood" werewolf Joe Manganiello.
Fun fact: Manganiello was already on the radar to play Deathstroke. Fans even assumed he would appear in either "Justice League" or the standalone Batman movie, especially after Batman himself (Ben Affleck) released some footage of the character (presumably on the "Justice League" set) via Twitter.
However, it looks like most of that cameo has been scrapped in favor of a solo flick.
Deathstroke is a genetically engineered super soldier who goes by the name Slade Joseph Wilson when he's not moonlighting as a mercenary. The character was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez in 1980, first appearing in the comic "New Teen Titans" No. 2. A highly skilled, hyper-violent killer, Deathstroke's weapons of choice are a powerful staff that shoots energy blasts and a sword.
After "Suicide Squad" proved there's money to be made in giving villains a showcase, DC Entertainment has more villain-centric movies in the works, including a Joker origin story in development with Warner Bros. But which movie will actually start production first?