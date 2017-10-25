Deathstroke movie in the works at Warner Bros. with 'The Raid' director and Joe Manganiello

A few weeks before their "Justice League" debut, Warner Bros. is already teasing another DC Entertainment adaptation. But instead of focusing attention on superheroes, this new movie would star a big bad villain, Deathstroke.

Despite the recent pivot to happier, feel-good fare thanks to "Wonder Woman," and with the swashbuckling "Aquaman" movie finally wrapped, Warner Bros. looks to take a risk on a darker, fairly bloody character.

The Times can confirm that "The Raid" director Gareth Evans is in talks to write and direct a "Deathstroke" feature starring former "True Blood" werewolf Joe Manganiello.

Fun fact: Manganiello was already on the radar to play Deathstroke. Fans even assumed he would appear in either "Justice League" or the standalone Batman movie, especially after Batman himself (Ben Affleck) released some footage of the character (presumably on the "Justice League" set) via Twitter.