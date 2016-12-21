Here's what's new and interesting in the world of entertainment and the arts today:
- YouTube star Adam Saleh says he was booted from a Delta flight for speaking Arabic
- Wes Anderson announces his new film
- Here's who was just inducted into the 2017 Rock Hall of Fame
- Tom Arnold claims he has footage of Donald Trump saying 'racist' things
- Dane DeHaan stars in new 'A Cure For Wellness' trailer
New episodes of 'Steven Universe' to air in January
|Tracy Brown
Cartoon Network has announced that it will be kicking off 2017 with brand-new episodes of fan-favorite shows including "Steven Universe," "Adventure Time" and "Regular Show."
Five new episodes of "Steven Universe" will premiere in a weeklong event kicking off on Jan. 30. Here are the titles and synopses for the upcoming episodes:
- “Steven’s Dream” (Jan. 30): A strange dream prompts Steven to search for answers.
- “Adventures in Light Distortion” (Jan. 30): Steven and the Gems take off on a search and recovery mission.
- “Gem Heist" (Jan. 31): The Gems try to pull off a heist.
- “The Zoo” (Feb. 1): Steven visits a special zoo.
- “That Will Be All” (Feb. 2): Steven and the Gems make a daring escape!
Mordecai, Rigby and the rest of the "Regular Show" gang will jump-start the network's batch of new episodes with "Kill 'Em With Kindness" airing Jan. 14. The long-running show will be airing its hourlong series finale, which promises an epic final battle to decide the fate of the universe, on Jan. 16.
"Adventure Time" returns Jan. 23 with a week's worth of new episodes before kicking off "Islands," its eight-part miniseries, on Jan. 30. The miniseries, which will see Finn, Jake, BMO and Susan Strong exploring Finn's mysterious past, will air over four consecutive nights.
New episodes of "Teen Titans Go!" and "Mighty Magiswords" will also premiere Jan. 27.
Adam Saleh, YouTube prankster, says Delta bounced him from flight for speaking Arabic
|Libby Hill
Delta Air Lines finds itself at the center of another passenger controversy, but this time the patron in question has a platform with nearly nearly 4 million subscribers.
YouTube star Adam Saleh, best known for pranking videos, as well as snapshots into how the world treats Muslims, was removed from a Delta flight Wednesday after an incident that Saleh claims was sparked by him speaking Arabic on the plane.
Saleh took video of the immediate aftermath of the encounter, as Delta was trying to remove him from the plane; he continued to livestream the event from the airport.
Woof! Wes Anderson reveals his next film and its stars
|Tracy Brown
Wes Anderson has officially announced his new film, an animated feature called "Isle of Dogs."
While keeping the plot secret in Tuesday's video announcement, the filmmaker did unveil the movie's impressive voice cast, which features many of his frequent collaborators.
Joining Anderson in the video was one of the film's stars, Edward Norton, who shared a little bit about his "Isle of Dogs" role. Norton will be playing one of the "lead dogs" named Rex.
"Isle of Dogs" will also feature Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban and Liev Schreiber.
Anderson fans, of course, may be a bit wary learning that his new project revolves around dogs, considering the director's track record when it comes to man's best friend .
"Isle of Dogs" will mark Anderson's return to animation following 2009's "Fantastic Mr. Fox," the positively received stop-motion animated film based on the Roald Dahl children's book.
Anderson's announcement was made in conjunction with his Crowdwise campaign to raise money for the nonprofit Film Foundation .
New movie reviews: 'Sing,' 'Assassin's Creed,' 'Passengers' and more
- Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt are lost in space in the predicable sci-fi thriller "Passengers"
- " Patriots Day" finds Mark Wahlberg and Peter Berg at their best in a fine tribute to the people of Boston
Paul McCartney, Jimmy Fallon and the Roots, and 'Sing' cast are simply having a wonderful Christmastime
|Tracy Brown
Late-night television's countdown to Christmas continues. Jimmy Fallon unveiled his most recent a cappella efforts on Tuesday's "Tonight Show," tapping the cast of the new animated film "Sing" to cover Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime." The special guests? The Roots and Macca himself.
Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Matthew McConaughey, Tori Kelly and Seth MacFarlane voice various animals with vocal chops on "Sing." Arranged as usual in a configuration reminiscent of "The Brady Bunch," their animated characters also pop up in the segment while they make merry.
The fun rendition of the holiday tune is, of course, kicked up a notch when McCartney joins the party.
Amy Schumer buys back her father's old farm, after losing it to bankruptcy
|Tracy Brown
In a series of Instagram posts on Monday, Amy Schumer revealed that she had bought back her father's old farm for him.
"We lost the farm when we lost everything else," the comedian shared. "But today I got to buy it back for him."
After her father, Gordon, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, her family went bankrupt when Schumer was a little girl. She also posted a sweet video of herself as a child wandering through a cornfield on the farm.
Margot Robbie confirms marital bliss in one perfect Instagram post
|Libby Hill
Aussie actress Margot Robbie made rumor a reality on Monday with an Instagram post confirming that she and longtime love Tom Ackerley did indeed wed over the weekend .
The stunning shot features the newlyweds smooching in the background, with Robbie's hand in the foreground, extending a single, significant finger.
No, not that one. The other one.
Tom Arnold claims he has footage of Donald Trump saying 'every dirty, every offensive, racist thing ever'
|Libby Hill
Actor Tom Arnold is making waves with recent claims that he has outtakes from "The Apprentice" that feature President-elect Donald Trump using inflammatory language.
Arnold, who rose to prominence in the 1990s after his highly publicized marriage to Roseanne Barr and a breakthrough role in "True Lies," appeared on Seattle radio program "The Dori Monson Show" on Friday and said he had footage of Trump "saying every dirty, every offensive, racist thing ever."
Monson inquired why he hadn't leaked the tape, given the response to the Access Hollywood footage that resulted in the firing of Billy Bush.
"When the people sent it to me, it was funny," Arnold said, explaining that hundreds of people have seen the footage that was sent around years ago as a Christmas video.
"He wasn't going to be president of the United States. It was him sitting in that chair using the N-word, using the C-word, calling his son [intellectually disabled]," Arnold said.
Arnold then went on to recount the Sunday before the election, allegedly being called by good friend Arnold Schwarzenegger's CAA agent and Hillary Clinton, asking for him to release the tapes.
But at that point, Arnold asserted that the people originally responsible for the distribution of the footage, two editors and an associate producer, were "scared to death."
"They were scared of his people. They're scared they'll never work again," said Arnold. "There's a $5-million confidentiality agreement."
"If that had gotten released, it absolutely would have finished him," Monson told Arnold.
Arnold disagreed.
"I think if the people that like him saw him saying the N-word, matter-of-factly saying this stuff, I think they would have liked him more for being politically incorrect," said Arnold.
Dane DeHaan gets into 'A Cure for Wellness,' but that may not be good for his health
|Libby Hill
Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of the first three "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, returns to movie theaters in February with "A Cure for Wellness," his first release since 2013's "The Lone Ranger."
"Wellness" follows a young executive (Dane DeHaan) tasked with retrieving his company's CEO from a Swiss spa and arriving to find himself consumed by the illness that plagues all patients at the wellness center.
Released Tuesday, the movie's newest trailer shows what appears to be a greatest-hits mash-up of some of the most memorable psychological thrillers in history, with overtones of "Misery," "Rear Window," "The Shining" and "Shutter Island" all colored with a palette akin to the sun-bleached bones of a whale carcass. And it appears to take place at the Swiss branch of the Hotel California.
"A Cure for Wellness" is set to open in theaters Feb. 17.
Margot Robbie might have secretly wed over the weekend
|Libby Hill
" Suicide Squad " star Margot Robbie might have wed longtime beau Tom Ackerley in a secret ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, according to the Daily Telegraph .
The couple have been involved since meeting on the set of the movie "Suite Française" in 2013, Ackerley was an assistant director on the film.
Robbie arrived in her home country last week wearing a shirt emblazoned with "Say 'I Do' Down Under," the slogan of Australia's marriage-equality movement, a wardrobe choice that gains retroactive significance in light of wedding rumors.
“We were friends for so long," Robbie said of Ackerley in a May interview with Vogue . "I was always in love with him, but I thought, ‘Oh, he would never love me back. Don’t make it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell him that you like him.'
"And then it happened, and I was like, ‘Of course we’re together. This makes so much sense, the way nothing has ever made sense before,'" Robbie said.
Representatives for Robbie did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment Monday morning.
Review: The off-kilter charms of 'Amelie' sing with spirit at the Ahmanson
|Charles McNulty
"Amélie, A New Musical,” which began at Berkeley Repertory Theatre last year, has brought its whimsical magic to the Ahmanson Theatre, where a retooled production starring Phillipa Soo (late of Broadway’s “Hamilton”) had its official opening on Friday.
The show is headed to Broadway in the spring, but L.A. has the timing just right: This fanciful musical is the perfect holiday bauble.
'Blade Runner 2049' trailer unites Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford
|Tracy Brown
It’s finally here. The first trailer for director Denis Villeneuve's upcoming “Blade Runner” sequel has been released, giving fans their first look at the mysterious and very sandy future.
Although the trailer does not reveal much about the plot, the “Blade Runner 2049” synopsis released earlier today explains that it takes place 30 years after the first “Blade Runner” film. Ryan Gosling plays a new blade runner on a journey to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford).
Eating a doughnut, David Lynch teases return as Gordon Cole for 'Twin Peaks'
|Tracy Brown
Not much is known about the plot of David Lynch's upcoming "Twin Peaks" revival, and the show's latest teaser is no more illuminating. It does, however, feature Lynch eating a doughnut while the "Twin Peaks" theme plays.
Lynch, of course, played hard-of-hearing FBI bureau chief Gordon Cole in the original "Twin Peaks," as well as in the film "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me."
Showtime's upcoming limited series will see the return of "Twin Peaks" favorites including Kyle MacLachlan as Special Agent Dale Cooper and Miguel Ferrer as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield. Sheryl Lee, Ray Wise, Dana Ashbrook, Bobby Briggs, James Marshall, Russ Tamblyn, Sherilynn Fenn, David Duchovny and Mädchen Amick are also set to return.
"Twin Peaks" will also add some new faces to the fictional town including Laura Dern, Naomi Watts, Amanda Seyfried, Matthew Lillard, Jim Belushi, Trent Reznor, Eddie Vedder and Sharon Van Etten.
The new "Twin Peaks" series is scheduled to air next year.
Sylvester Stallone says he would decline arts job from Trump
|Libby Hill
Mr. Stallone is not headed to Washington.
Sylvester Stallone has squashed speculation sparked by last week's reports that President-elect Donald Trump was eyeing the actor for chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.
“I am incredibly flattered to have been suggested to be involved with the National Endowment [for] the Arts,” Stallone said in a statement released by his publicist . “However I believe I could be more effective by bringing national attention to returning military personnel in an effort to find gainful employment, suitable housing and financial assistance these heroes respectfully deserve.”
Stallone has long been sympathetic to the plight of America's veterans. Last December, he auctioned off more than 1,400 props and pieces of film memorabilia, raising over $3 million. He donated a portion of the proceeds to charities that assist veterans and wounded military personnel.
In 1982, Stallone starred in "First Blood," the first film in the "Rambo" series that centered around John Rambo, a Vietnam War veteran who struggled with reacclimating to civilian life after his violent experiences in combat.
Zsa Zsa Gabor, an actress who turned her celebrity into a commodity, dies at 99
|Valerie J. Nelson and Beverly Beyette
The best known of three glamorous sisters from Hungary, actress Zsa Zsa Gabor pioneered a modern version of celebrity: She was famous for being famous.
With the advent of television talk shows, Gabor became a frequent guest as early as the 1950s, charming audiences with her fractured English and slightly risque jokes about her reputation as an oft-married seductress fond of men and money.
“Husbands are like fires. They go out if unattended,” she would say. Or “I want a man who is kind and understanding. Is that too much to ask of a millionaire?”
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' nabs $155 million: 'This is the start you wish for'
|Tre'vell Anderson
Wth a last-minute jolt to the 2016 box office, Disney’s “ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ” shot past all other competition to land the third-best opening of the year.
The film brought in an estimated $155 million in the U.S. and Canada, surpassing analyst expectations of $140 million to $150 million. “Rogue One” is also a hit internationally, with $135.5 million, which is below analyst expectations of $150 million.
“This is the start you hope for. This is the start you wish for,” said Dave Hollis, Disney’s distribution chief. “We’re ecstatic about the very excited response from audiences.”
With an estimated $200-million production budget, “Rogue One” takes place before the events of George Lucas ’ first “Star Wars” film, from 1977, and focuses on a band of rebels who must steal plans for the Death Star. The first spinoff film in the long-running space opera franchise, it stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk, among others.
First Lady Michelle Obama to Oprah: 'Now we're feeling what not having hope feels like'
|Libby Hill
First Lady Michelle Obama appears somber in the first footage from her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.
The first look at the interview aired Friday on "CBS This Morning" and featured Obama reflecting on her husband's lasting legacy of hope.
"I think that we feel the difference now. See, now we're feeling what not having hope feels like," Obama said. "Hope is necessary. It's a necessary concept.
"What else do you have, if you don't have hope?" she posits. "What do you give your kids if you can't give them hope?"
"First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House — An Oprah Winfrey Special" caps a momentous year for Obama, who fired up crowds while campaigning for Hillary Clinton. At the time, she was adamant in her refusal to mention Donald Trump by name, a choice she repeats in the sneak-peek interview clip.
Winfrey conducted the first lady's final one-on-one interview inside the White House on Wednesday, and it will air on CBS at 9 p.m. Monday, with a rebroadcast on OWN on Dec. 21.
Julia Roberts to make the leap to TV in new limited series
|Libby Hill
Things are about to get very different for Julia Roberts, as the longtime film star transitions to television in a new limited series based on Maria Semple 's novel "Today Will Be Different," according to the Hollywood Reporter .
Semple's novel centers on Eleanor Flood, who begins her day vowing that she will be her best self, before her life and past begin unspooling before her eyes.
Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures will be producing the project, making it the second adaptation of Semple's work planned for the company, with Richard Linklater and Cate Blanchett already attached to a film adaptation of her 2012 novel, " Where'd You Go, Bernadette ."
"I’m giddy that Eleanor Flood will be brought to life by Julia Roberts and am elated to collaborate with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle and the team at Annapurna on this endeavor," Semple told the Hollywood Reporter. "This will be a fun ride!"
Naegle, president of Annapurna's newly created TV division, Ellison and Semple will all serve as executive producers on the project, with Roberts producing the series under her Red Om Films banner.
Semple will also tackle adaptation duties for the series, unsurprising given her prior experience working on shows including "Suddenly Susan," "Mad About You" and "Arrested Development."
The role marks Roberts' first extended stint on the small screen, having previously appeared in Ryan Murphy's HBO TV movie "The Normal Heart," as well as in episodes of "Friends" and "Law & Order."
No network is currently attached to the project.
Look, it's Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's children -- plus his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
|Christie D'Zurilla
Ryan Reynolds got a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame on Thursday, rocking the happy family vibe as he and wife Blake Lively brought their kids along for the ride. Gushing, it turns out, was the theme of the day.
Reynolds called out Lively in his acceptance speech , saying, "You've made me the father of my dreams, when all I thought I had was 'fun uncle' potential."
And yup, the public got its first long look at their 3-year-old daughter, James, as well as the baby we'll call the New One (since the couple has yet to reveal the name or verify the gender of the child who arrived this fall -- grr, privacy!).
Before the actor took the mike, "Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernmick gushed all over their action anti-hero, with Reese saying, "He's not just a great man, he's a good man."
Friend and sometime costar Anna Faris had plaudits of her own. "Acting with Ryan is like playing an incredibly intense game of ping-pong," she said, then went on to describe the experience as "thrilling and terrifying," which from her definitely sounded like a compliment.
Later, Lively made it clear on Instagram how loverly she felt toward her guy, writing, "Proud is a pitiful word to describe how I felt today. @vancityreynolds The permanence of your impact is undeniable ... Always has been, but now we have a fancy [star] to show for it."
