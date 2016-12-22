Ivanka Trump experienced some unexpected turbulence before takeoff on a Thursday morning JetBlue flight.

As TMZ reported , the daughter of President-elect Donald Trump was sitting with family on a commercial flight leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport when a passenger began taunting her.

“Your father is ruining the country,” the passenger yelled at her, according to the website. “Why is she on our flight? She should be flying private.”

But Ivanka Trump, who was in the coach section, sat calmly, diverting her three children's attention from the disturbance. As JetBlue personnel escorted the passenger off the flight, he continued screaming, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!”

The husband of the passenger, Hunter College professor Matthew Lasner, posted a now-deleted tweet an hour before takeoff: “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5, flying commercial. My husband chasing them down to harass them. #banalityofevil”

JetBlue released a statement about the incident, saying, "The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."