Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
Meryl Streep is sorry Rose McGowan sees her as an ‘adversary’
A grateful Rob Lowe feeds firefighters who helped save his house from blaze
Diddy wants to buy the Carolina Panthers — and give Colin Kaepernick another NFL shot
PBS slams Tavis Smiley after he says it made 'a huge mistake' dumping his show
Prince William and Duchess Catherine get in the spirit with family holiday card
Showtime sets date for Stephen Colbert's animated Trump series, 'Our Cartoon President'
Diddy wants to buy the Carolina Panthers — and give Colin Kaepernick another NFL shot
|Christie D'Zurilla
Diddy wants to buy the Carolina Panthers — and go down in the history books in the process.
“There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” he tweeted Sunday night after current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson made it known he’d be putting the franchise on the market.
“I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine,” the music and fashion mogul, a.k.a. Sean Combs, explained in a video on Instagram. “I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year's starting quarterback.”
By Monday morning, Kaepernick had heard the news and was up for more than just a QB gig. “I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen!,” he tweeted.
Diddy also promised “the best halftime show, the best selection of music” and a Super Bowl victory.
History has to wait a bit longer, however.
“I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of this NFL season. We will not begin the sale process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played,” Richardson said Sunday in a letter on the team’s website.
The 81-year-old’s decision to sell comes while he is under investigation for alleged workplace misconduct.
“This is God’s work. It’s time!!,” Diddy said Sunday, posting a 2003 picture of himself wearing a Panthers jersey. “ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!! The time is now. Let’s make it happen!!”
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry tweeted Sunday that he wants in, which is a good sign, because Diddy likely can’t buy the team solo. Earlier this year, Forbes guesstimated Diddy was the richest man in hip-hop, with a net worth around $820 million. But in 2016, the outlet estimated the value of the Carolina Panthers at $2.3 billion.