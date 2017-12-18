Diddy wants to buy the Carolina Panthers — and give Colin Kaepernick another NFL shot

Diddy wants to buy the Carolina Panthers — and go down in the history books in the process.

“There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history,” he tweeted Sunday night after current Panthers owner Jerry Richardson made it known he’d be putting the franchise on the market.

“I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine,” the music and fashion mogul, a.k.a. Sean Combs, explained in a video on Instagram. “I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year's starting quarterback.”