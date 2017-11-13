‘Disaster Artist’ stars talk sexual harassment and turning failure into success at AFI premiere

Failure is not always failure.

That was the resounding message from the L.A. premiere of "The Disaster Artist" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. James and Dave Franco and Seth Rogen were among the stars on hand Sunday to celebrate a film that chronicles the creation of director Tommy Wisea's 2003 movie "The Room."

"I love Hollywood stories," said James Franco, who along with his brother read actor Greg Sestero's book "The Disaster Artist" and decided to make it into a movie.

"This was unlike any Hollywood story I'd ever heard of and read about," said James Franco, who directed and produced the movie. "I read the book and thought this would be so unusual and weird, but at its core it'll have this great story about dreamers trying to make it and friendship."

James Franco plays Wiseau, who wrote, produced, directed and starred in "The Room." When the movie premiered in 2003, it was labeled as perhaps one of the worst movies ever made. However, the film would go on to become a cult classic and central to Sestero's 2013 memoir.

Dave Franco stars as Sestero in a cast that includes his wife, Alison Brie, Josh Hutcherson, Ari Graynor and Paul Scheer, among others.

"I would say every job I've ever not gotten is an example of that," Brie joked about turning perceived failures into success. "You look back at jobs that you lost sleep over [not getting] and shed tears over, and you realize if you got that, you wouldn't have gotten something else that changed your life."

As Sugar Lyn Beard — who plays two characters in the film —put it, "Failure doesn't exist."

"As long as you're trying and putting passion behind it, even if it doesn't go the way that other people think it should've, that's not failure because you learn from that," she said.

And as will be the case of every red carpet as award season kicks into high gear, the conversation turned to the deluge of sexual assault allegations shaking Hollywood.

"I just hope that as we move forward that men and everyone in our industry takes note of what's going on and changes that type of behavior," Graynor said.

Hutcherson added: "It's something that's horrible and embarrassing and disgusting. It's really great and amazing that women are coming forward and we can enact some change and those people that are causing harm and pain to others can be brought to justice."

"The Disaster Artist" opens in theaters Dec. 1.

For the record

8:15 a.m.: An earlier version of this article credited Alison Brie with an Oscar win for 2015's "Room." The best actress Academy Award went to Brie Larson.