Disgraced Matt Lauer retreats from social media, deactivates accounts

Disgraced “Today” show veteran Matt Lauer has scrubbed his social media accounts just days after being fired from the NBC morning show amid sexual misconduct allegations.

As of Friday afternoon, the veteran broadcaster appears to have deactivated his verified Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

NBC fired Lauer on Tuesday night because of concerns over “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” The ouster, and its on-air announcement, took place just before Variety published an investigation in which several women levied accusations of misconduct against him. More women have since come forward.

On Thursday, the former morning show monarch released a public apology addressing the people he hurt.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

The 59-year-old said that repairing the damage will take time and soul-searching, but considers it his “full-time job.”

Lauer was last spotted Thursday near his East Hampton home to meet with his lawyer and to reportedly explain to his family in person what happened and why he was fired, Page Six reported.