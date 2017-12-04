Let it go: Disney is stripping 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' from 'Coco' screenings

Even as the animated film “Coco” has led the box office for the last two weekends, there have been complaints about the short film that precedes it, “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure.” The short will leave theaters after Thursday.

A representative for Disney confirmed that the short was always intended for a limited run.

A “Frozen” spin-off featuring the voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff, “Olaf” features four original songs and runs more than 20 minutes, significantly longer than shorts that typically come before a Pixar animated feature.

That is said to be one of the main issues, as audiences ready for the Day of the Dead-themed “Coco” have been confused about what movie they’re actually seeing.

While the news of the short ending its run was first reported by Mashable, the added information that it was always intended as a limited run first came from Entertainment Weekly.