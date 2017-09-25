Don Rickles dining with Snoop Dogg? Watch 'Dinner With Don' online now

Don Rickles, left, and Snoop Dogg listen to music during an episode of "Dinner With Don."

Don Rickles, the late, great "Mr. Warmth," continues to entertain, despite his April death from kidney failure at age 90.

AARP Studios' digital series "Dinner With Don" debuted Monday on the organization's YouTube channel. The 13 episodes feature Rickles talking showbiz with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Amy Poehler, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal, Judd Apatow, Snoop Dogg, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.

Filmed in his favorite restaurants around Los Angeles, the show began production in November 2016 and concluded in January, just three months before Rickles' death. AARP said the series was Rickles' final project.

All 13 episodes are now available to watch for free here.