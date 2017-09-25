Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Don Rickles dining with Snoop Dogg? Watch 'Dinner With Don' online now
- Prince Harry and sweetheart Meghan Markle make official debut as couple
- Haim pulls back the curtain in Paul Thomas Anderson's intimate new short film 'Valentine'
- Rapper Cardi B eclipses Taylor Swift on Billboard singles chart; Foo Fighters have No. 1 album
- James Corden to return as host of the Hollywood Film Awards
|Libby Hill
Don Rickles, the late, great "Mr. Warmth," continues to entertain, despite his April death from kidney failure at age 90.
AARP Studios' digital series "Dinner With Don" debuted Monday on the organization's YouTube channel. The 13 episodes feature Rickles talking showbiz with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Amy Poehler, Jimmy Kimmel, Sarah Silverman, Billy Crystal, Judd Apatow, Snoop Dogg, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese.
Filmed in his favorite restaurants around Los Angeles, the show began production in November 2016 and concluded in January, just three months before Rickles' death. AARP said the series was Rickles' final project.
All 13 episodes are now available to watch for free here.