Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Get Out,' Tiffany Haddish, 'Queen Sugar' among African American Film Critics award winners
James Corden revisits Christmas Carpool Karaoke with star-studded cast
Jimmy Kimmel teams up with infant son Billy for emotional healthcare plea
Dwayne Johnson is expecting another baby rock — and it's a girl
Keaton Jones feels the love from Chris Evans, Gal Gadot, Justin Bieber and other stars
Dwayne Johnson is expecting another baby rock — and it's a girl
|Nardine Saad
When Dwayne Johnson isn’t busy making movies, he’s apparently busy procreating: The action star is expecting his third child this spring — and it’s a girl.
The “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” headliner shared the news on Instagram on Monday with an assist from his youngest daughter, Jasmine Lia, who posed for a photo with a sign making the reveal.
“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL!” the 45-year-old former wrestler captioned the photo, saying he and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, are “boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”
While it’s the second child for Johnson and Hashian, who welcomed their bright-eyed stunner in December 2015, the new baby will be the third child for Johnson, who shares 16-year-old daughter Simone with ex-wife Dany Garcia. (Simone was recently named Golden Globe Ambassador.)
“And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog.
I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime,” Johnson added.
Hashian also debuted her growing baby bump when she joined Johnson at the premiere of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” in Los Angeles on Monday.