E! orders 'Citizen Rose,' documentary series about Rose McGowan

E! is enlisting in the #RoseArmy.

On Tuesday, the network ordered “Citizen Rose,” a documentary series that will follow actress and filmmaker Rose McGowan, who in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal has also become one of Hollywood’s most outspoken activists.

The five-part limited series is “a project that reflects a dramatically changing world,” according to E!, and will take viewers behind the scenes of McGowan’s “tumultuous and fascinating life” as she prepares to release her memoir, “Brave,” and rallies her supporters on social media.

The series, executive produced by McGowan and Bunim-Murray Productions, the company behind unscripted staples such as “The Real World” and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” will debut in the spring with a two-hour documentary followed by four additional episodes.

“I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival,” McGowan said in a statement.

Previously best known for her role in the the TV series “Charmed,” McGowan has more recently become a vocal advocate for survivors of rape, assault and harassment and for systemic change within the entertainment industry. She was one of the first women in the industry to speak out against film producer Weinstein, whom she has accused of rape, and was among the “Silence Breakers” honored by Time magazine as 2017’s person of the year. Her outspoken nature has also provoked controversy: In October, her Twitter account was briefly suspended, prompting a fierce backlash online, and police in Virginia issued an arrest warrant for drug charges in what McGowan has characterized as an effort to keep her silent.

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president of development and production at E!, in a press statement. “We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change.”