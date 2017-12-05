Ed Sheeran is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2017

Ed Sheeran, performing in Los Angeles in August, has logged 6.3 billion streams on Spotify this year.

Ed Sheeran has snagged a triple crown of streaming for 2017, ranking as Spotify’s most-streamed artist as well as tallying the most-streamed single (“Shape of You”) and the top-streamed album (“Divide”).

The streaming service reported that “Shape of You” has been streamed 1.4 billion times, making it the most-streamed track ever. “Divide” racked up 3.1 billion streams and overall Sheeran’s music generated 6.3 billion streams.

“There is no doubt that 2017 was the Year of Ed Sheeran, and we are thrilled that so many millions of music fans have discovered, listened to, and shared his music on Spotify,” Stefan Blom, Spotify’s chief content officer, said in a statement.

Sheeran surpassed Drake, Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2015 and 2016. Drake finished second this year, followed by the Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and the Chainsmokers.

Meanwhile, Spotify noted the continued growth of hip-hop in the streaming world, with an increase of 74% over the previous year.

Additionally, Latin music also is making strong inroads, with 10 Latin songs finishing in Spotify’s Global Top 50 list, topped by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s mega hit, “Despacito,” featuring Justin Bieber, which Spotify also named its song of the summer.

Rihanna finished as the top-streamed female artist, followed by Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande and Sia.

Nielsen Music will be releasing its sales and streaming figures for the year soon.