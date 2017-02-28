Ed Sheeran shakes his banana for all it's worth with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots

Anything goes in 2017.

Cats competing at the Westminster Dog Show , furry Crocs showing up in fashion shows and major awards ceremonies being derailed by the wrong envelope are all just part of our new normal.

And now here comes the latest edition of Classroom Instruments on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

British pop star Ed Sheeran turned in a fine performance on Monday night's episode, joining Fallon and the Roots on a version of his latest hit "Shape of You."

Classroom Instruments is a genuinely fun recurring bit for the show, but there's still just something a little weird about watching Sheeran earnestly rattle a banana shaker while singing about how "my bedsheets smell like you."

But strange is the order of the day now.

The question now is whether Sheeran's appearance on "The Tonight Show" tops his gig at the Grammys. Judge for yourself.