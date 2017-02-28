Hollywood is recovering from Sunday's shocking Academy Awards, where "Moonlight" took home the best picture trophy after it was mistakenly given to "La La Land." And while the twists and turns of the presidency of Donald Trump continue, here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- 2017 Oscars updates
- Two prominent Iranian Americans represented Asghar Farhadi at the Oscars
- New 'Twin Peaks' art is out , with a couple of very familiar faces
- Netflix announces 'The Get Down' return date with new teaser
- Rihanna is this year's Harvard Humanitarian of the Year
-
Ed Sheeran shakes his banana for all it's worth with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots
|Libby Hill
Anything goes in 2017.
Cats competing at the Westminster Dog Show , furry Crocs showing up in fashion shows and major awards ceremonies being derailed by the wrong envelope are all just part of our new normal.
And now here comes the latest edition of Classroom Instruments on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
British pop star Ed Sheeran turned in a fine performance on Monday night's episode, joining Fallon and the Roots on a version of his latest hit "Shape of You."
Classroom Instruments is a genuinely fun recurring bit for the show, but there's still just something a little weird about watching Sheeran earnestly rattle a banana shaker while singing about how "my bedsheets smell like you."
But strange is the order of the day now.
The question now is whether Sheeran's appearance on "The Tonight Show" tops his gig at the Grammys. Judge for yourself.