Electronic producer and DJ William 'the Gaslamp Killer' Bensussen files defamation lawsuit against accusers

Producer and DJ William Bensussen, who performs under the stage name the Gaslamp Killer, has filed a defamation lawsuit against two women who last month accused him of rape. In addition, the suit names one of the accuser's boyfriends and claims that he also knowingly spread defamatory information.

The suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, claims that the women, named in the court papers as Chelsea Tadros and RaeAn Medina, as well as Tadros' boyfriend, Jack Wagner, spread "malicious and fabricated rape allegations against William Bensussen on the internet based on a consensual sexual encounter" that occurred on July 5, 2013.

The court action follows an Oct. 12 allegation, reprinted in the lawsuit, that Tadros posted to her Twitter account. After posting her story, her boyfriend, Wagner, posted numerous tweets slamming Bensussen.

In a direct message to The Times sent a day after she posted her allegations, Tadros wrote, "i havent considered whether or not to take legal action." Contacted after the suit was filed, she declined to comment further.

The musician has not replied to an interview request, but on Tuesday morning, his attorney, Parag L. Amin, called the allegations against Bensussen "incredibly damaging to someone's career, someone's personal life, to have these accusations made against them."

He added, "We are 100% certain that these are fabricated allegations, and they're malicious and disgusting."

After the allegation came to light, Bensussen denied it in a tweet, writing, in part, "I would never hurt a woman. I would never drug a woman and I would never put anyone in a situation where they were not in control, or take anything they weren’t offering."

Bensussen has since parted ways with the Low End Theory, where he was a resident DJ, and canceled his upcoming performances.

No court date has been set.