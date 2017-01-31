Ellen DeGeneres uses 'Finding Dory' to critique Trump's travel ban

Ellen DeGeneres took a moment Tuesday to register her disapproval of President Trump's travel ban by way of her hit film "Finding Dory."

On Saturday, Trump held a screening of the film at the White House, just a day after signing the executive order restricting travel for refugees and citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

After clarifying that she doesn't like to get political, DeGeneres launched into an explanation of the plot of "Finding Dory" and what message she hopes viewers take from it.

"Dory arrives in America with her friends Marlin and Nemo. She ends up at the Marine Life Institute behind a large wall. They all have to get over the wall and you won't believe it, but that wall has almost no effect in keeping them out," DeGeneres joked, to audience approval, a clear reference to the president's plans to build a wall on the U.S./Mexico border.

"Even though Dory gets into America, she ends up separated from her family, but the other animals help Dory. Animals that don't even need her. Animals that don't have anything in common with her," DeGeneres explained.

"They help her, even though they're completely different colors. Because that's what you do when you see someone in need -- you help them," DeGeneres concluded.

The host of "The Ellen Show" was not alone in speaking out about the travel ban. The topic proved popular in many late-night shows Monday night .