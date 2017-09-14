Elvis Presley's holiday recordings posthumously paired with orchestra for new Christmas album

Elvis Presley in 1973 in Santa Monica with then-wife Priscilla Presley, who is executive producer of a new Christmas album from the King.

In what appears to be a new annual tradition, Elvis Presley’s record company will be releasing another album featuring the King's vocal tracks posthumously wedded to accompaniment by England’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

This time they're giving the symphonic treatment to a baker’s dozen of Presley's holiday recordings for “Elvis Presley: Christmas With Elvis and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

The new album, slated for release Oct. 6 (with an expanded deluxe version arriving on Nov. 24), follows RCA and Legacy Recordings' 2015 and 2016 releases that put Presley in new orchestral settings, “If I Can Dream: Elvis Presley With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” and “The Wonder of You: Elvis Presley With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.”

“The songs chosen were songs that Elvis was particularly fond of and it seemed quite fitting to have the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra once again accompanying him at this very special time of year,” Priscilla Presley, executive producer of the all three albums, writes in the album's liner notes.

“I’m positive he would be smiling if this opportunity came up in his lifetime and that this album would definitely be in the making," she added.

“If I Can Dream” has sold more than 1.5 million copies, according to RCA/Legacy.

“That was a surprise,” Priscilla Presley told The Times last year in conjunction with the release of that album's follow-up, "The Wonder of You," which has since topped equivalent sales of 800,000 copies.

“Afterwards, people were writing in: ‘Are you going to do more?’” she said. “So we jumped right on it. We didn’t want to lose the momentum.”

The new “Christmas With Elvis” album draws from the two seasonal collections Presley made and coincides with the 60th anniversary of the first of those collections, “Elvis’ Christmas Album,” released in 1957 and the best-selling holiday album of all time, as well as “Elvis Sings the Wonderful World of Christmas” from 1971.

Among the tracks on the new album are “Blue Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane),” “White Christmas,” “Santa Bring My Baby Back (to Me),” “White Christmas” and “Silent Night.”

The deluxe version will include four more songs from his spiritual EP “Peace in the Valley”: “(There’ll Be) Peace in the Valley (for Me),” “I Believe,” “Take My Hand, Precious Lord,” and “It Is No Secret (What God Can Do).”